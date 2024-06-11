Tuesday, June 11, 2024
‘Absolutely false’: India TV warns Congress leaders against spreading fake news about Rajat Sharma, vows to take legal action

On Monday (10th June), Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak took to X (formerly Twitter) to allege that Rajat Sharma had verbally abused her on air during a live debate.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the debate on India TV between Rajat Sharma and Ragini Nayak
A day after Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera accused journalist Rajat Sharma of abusing on-air, India TV issued a statement on Tuesday (10th June) vowing legal action against the Congress leaders.

While issuing a warning to the trio, India TV’s Legal Head Ritika Talvar said, “I am writing to you on behalf of India’s most respected journalist and television presenter Mr. Rajat Sharma, who has been in this profession for more than four decades and has a very high degree of credibility and reputation. Mr. Sharma is known for his cultured and civilised behaviour both on and off air. Television viewers world over appreciate his polite and gentle style of anchoring.”

She further added, “We have seen your posts on social media where you have accused Mr. Sharma of using abusive language on air. The allegations made by you in your posts are absolutely false and lack any basis and foundation whatsoever. They are malicious and defamatory and clearly constitute fake news. You have blatantly violated all limits of public decency by falsely accusing a personality of high repute. We are taking legal advice on this to take further action.”

Ritika Talvar informed that the Congress leaders have been planning to do a press conference and continue to make false claims about Rajat Sharma.

“Meanwhile, we have come to know that you are trying to further compound the imperceivable by proposing a press conference and disseminating the same baseless, false and defamatory news once again. We warn you that you should desist from this. We reiterate that Mr. Sharma has never used abusive language in private or public life. Inference drawn by you from the non-existent and imaginary are per se defamatory. We reserve the right to take further legal action,” she warned.

On Monday (10th June), Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak took to X (formerly Twitter) to allege that Rajat Sharma had verbally abused her on air during a live debate. “What can be lower than this in journalism? Do you have any answer, Rajat Sharma,” she tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Ragini Nayak

The unfounded claim was further amplified by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera.

Screengrab of the tweet by Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera tweeted, “This is highly condemnable that a veteran journalist is using derogatory language against a female politician. What will you say about this, Rajat Sharma.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Pawan Khera

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed, “Rajat Sharma is a well-known media personality. He has his own political leanings but to use such abusive language for a prominent spokesperson of the Congress, who is a woman, is completely unacceptable and must be strongly condemned. An unconditional public apology is urgently required in this matter.”

