Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsReasi, Jammu and Kashmir: Extensive search ops on for terrorists who killed 10 Hindu...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir: Extensive search ops on for terrorists who killed 10 Hindu pilgrims and injured 33, drones deployed to hunt

Reasi District Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack. 33 others were also injured, he added.

ANI
Reasi terror attack: massive search operation launched for terrorists
Visuals from the Reasi terror attack, images via ANI
4

The Indian Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday morning following the attack on a bus coming from Shiv Khori, in which ten pilgrims were killed on Sunday evening.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived in Reasi and drones are also being used in search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

Reasi District Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack. 33 others were also injured, he added.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. “Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. “The identities of the passengers were not confirmed. Initial reports suggest they belong to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” the J-K LG added.

Defence Expert Hemant Mahajan said, “We have invited dignitaries from all the neighborhood countries except Pakistan for today’s swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the council of ministers. If this attack occurs at this moment, its objective is very clear.”

“If you see, tourism has increased in Kashmir, which gives opportunities to the residents to do their business and get jobs. Such terrorist attacks will damage everything,” he said.

“Amarnath Yatra is going to start and that goes through the route on which the attack took place… Security forces led by the Indian Army should take offensive actions to either capture or kill those who are involved in these attacks,” he added. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Will bury you in the ground if you chant BJP again and again’: Muslim mob attacks Dalit family with swords, hurls abuses saying ‘Modi...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

First ever BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on 12 June instead of 10 June, new chief minister yet to be named

OpIndia Staff -

Modi Govt 3.0: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to PM Narendra Modi and his team of 71 Ministers, read the full list here

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu & Kashmir: Bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into a deep gorge in Reasi after terrorists fire on it, 10 killed and 33 injured

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Former sarpanch shaves his head after Digvijaya Singh’s defeat, had placed a bet with a villager on the Congress leader’s victory

OpIndia Staff -

Amidst Islamic State threats, India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match to go ahead, several roads in New York state closed for security reasons

OpIndia Staff -

‘He was cabinet minister, accepting it will be demotion’: NCP declines MoS berth for Praful Patel, decides to wait for cabinet expansion

OpIndia Staff -

26-year-old Israeli woman Noa Argamani, one of the 4 hostages rescued from Gaza, was held captive by a journalist who worked for Al Jazeera

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: VK Pandian, close aide of Naveen Patnaik, quits active politics after BJD’s defeat in the state, says he has no desire for any...

OpIndia Staff -

Girl allegedly sold by her Muslim partner in Bahrain; Punjab and Haryana HC orders central and state governments to ensure her safety

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com