Saturday, June 8, 2024
Shashi Tharoor laments over not inviting Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony even as Islamabad says it’s ‘premature’ to congratulate PM Modi

"I think that's a good tradition of inviting the neighbouring countries. But this time there's one less. He has not invited Pakistan. So again, that also sends a signal..." Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor Pakistan
Shashi Tharoor (Image Source: NDTV)
2

Even though India invited heads of neighbouring countries for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi scheduled to take place on June 9, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday bemoaned over no invitation to Pakistan.

“I think that’s a good tradition of inviting the neighbouring countries. But this time there’s one less. He has not invited Pakistan. So again, that also sends a signal…” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

“I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I’ll be watching the (India vs Pakistan) match,” Tharoor added.

Before Narendra Modi’s inauguration as Prime Minister, Pakistan stated on Friday that it was “premature” to congratulate him. Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, made this comment when questioned about whether Pakistan had formally congratulated Modi on his electoral victory. Baloch mentioned that they had no remarks on India’s electoral process and emphasised that with the government still being formed in India, it was too early to discuss congratulating the Prime Minister.

OpIndia Staff
