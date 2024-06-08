Even though India invited heads of neighbouring countries for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi scheduled to take place on June 9, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday bemoaned over no invitation to Pakistan.

“I think that’s a good tradition of inviting the neighbouring countries. But this time there’s one less. He has not invited Pakistan. So again, that also sends a signal…” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

#WATCH | On leaders of foreign countries invited for the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "I think that's a good tradition of inviting the neighbouring countries. But this time there's one less. He has not invited Pakistan.… pic.twitter.com/ztCTVprpX6 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

“I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I’ll be watching the (India vs Pakistan) match,” Tharoor added.

Before Narendra Modi’s inauguration as Prime Minister, Pakistan stated on Friday that it was “premature” to congratulate him. Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, made this comment when questioned about whether Pakistan had formally congratulated Modi on his electoral victory. Baloch mentioned that they had no remarks on India’s electoral process and emphasised that with the government still being formed in India, it was too early to discuss congratulating the Prime Minister.