Sunday, June 9, 2024
Who is Ram Mohan Naidu – The TDP MP who is set to become the youngest cabinet minister in Modi Govt 3.0

Former TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla congratulated Ram Mohan Naidu on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new NDA govt

On 9th June evening, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi will take oath for the third consecutive time as Prime Minister of India. Several cabinet ministers will take oath with him. One of the names that have come up as one of the cabinet ministers to take oath is Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. Notably, he is set to be the youngest cabinet minister in Modi Government 3.0. He won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by defeating YSRCP’s Tilak Perada with an impressive margin of 3.2 lakh votes.

In a post on X, former TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla congratulated Naidu on his new role and said, “Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!”

36-year-old Ram Mohan Naidu is a close aide of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He was born on 18th December 1987 in Nimadda, Andhra Pradesh. Ram Mohan Naidu is the son of former MP and TDP leader Yerran Naidu. He did his initial schooling from RK Puram-based Delhi Public School and earned a degree in Electronic Engineering from Purdue University in the USA after which he gained his MBA degree from Long Island.

Naidu was pursuing his career in Singapore when his father passed away in a road accident in 2012. He joined politics after his father’s death and became MP at the young age of 26 in 2014. He was the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha.

When Chandrababu Naidu was in jail, he stood by his son Nara Lokesh and led a front against the arrest of the TDP chief. Ram Mohan Naidu’s importance in TDP can be evaluated by the fact that he was entrusted with the responsibility of accompanying the TDP chief on all his visits to Delhi.

In 2020, he was awarded with Sansad Ratan. He has been a member of several committees including agriculture, animal husbandry, railways, home ministry, tourism and more.

On the personal front, Ram Mohan Naidu got married to Shri Sravya Bandaru in June 2017. Sravya is the youngest daughter of former minister and TDP vice president Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Notably, his father Yerran Naidu was the youngest cabinet minister in 1996.

