Saturday, June 8, 2024
Twitter user says TMC dumped garbage outside housing society for voting in favour of BJP, TMC’s General Secretary calls its ‘revenge’

Nilanjan Das dubbed the action of dumping garbage outside the housing society as a 'non-violent means of revenge.'

OpIndia Staff
On Friday (7th June), an X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Subham’ informed that the people of a housing society in Kolkata were being punished by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The user stated that garbage was being dumped outside ‘Sunrise Heights’ in the Beleghata neighbourhood of Central Kolkata as 543 residents of the housing complex voted against TMC.

Soon after, the State General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Nilanjan Das, confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter).

He dubbed the action of dumping garbage outside the housing society as a ‘non-violent means of revenge.’

The BJP has slammed the TMC for his outrageous actions. “The TMC State General Secretary shamelessly boasts about dumping garbage in front of a Kolkata housing society for daring to vote against them,” it said in a tweet.

“Is this what ‘serving the people’ looks like? Pure thuggery and intimidation,” the party added. Following outrage on social media, Nilanjan Das deleted his controversial tweet.

