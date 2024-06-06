Thursday, June 6, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand: 9 Bengaluru trekkers die in Uttarkashi, operation on to rescue 13 others, CM Dhami expresses grief after the tragedy

The administration has initiated ground and air rescue operations to save the remaining trekkers who are still stranded on the Sahastra Tal trek route.

ANI
Image Source: ETV Bharat
4

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed grief over the death of nine trekkers who lost their lives in an accident in Uttarkashi.

In a post on X, CM Dhami informed that other 13 trekkers have been safely rescued.

“The news of the death of 9 trekkers in an accident caused by bad weather on Sahastra Tal track is very sad. The administration has rescued 13 trekkers safely by conducting a rescue operation and a rescue operation is being conducted with the help of SDRF, district administration and Air Force to save other people. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss and for the speedy and safe release of the trapped trekkers,” the Chief Minister said.

The team of 22 members had lost their way and got trapped due to bad weather on the route of Sahastra Tal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.

“Upon receiving the information, the administration acted upon it promptly and a rescue team of 10 members comprising officials from the SDRF, Forest Department and Police officials immediately rushed for the rescue operation,” said Arpan Yaduvanshi, Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi.

In a post on X, District Magistrate Uttarkashi said that NDRF troops are deployed in the rescue operations.

“Sahastra Tal Rescue Operation, the second day’s rescue operation started. Two helicopters left for the site of the incident from Harshil. Today the weather is clear at the site of the incident. Necessary rescue vehicles and staff are deployed at Natin helipad. One ambulance is deployed at Matli helipad, NDRF jawans are deployed at Matli helipad,” DM Uttarkashi said.

In the team of 22 trekkers, 18 belonged to Karnataka, one hailed from Maharashtra and three of them were local guides.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

