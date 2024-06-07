Women in Delhi seem to have taken a cue from their counterparts in Lucknow after they surrounded INDI alliance leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh flashing the ‘guarantee cards’ of Rs 1 lakh and demanding them to pay the money promised during the poll campaign by the Congress party.

Several women in Delhi surrounded the car of AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, who were on their way to meet Shiv Sena UBT’s Sanjay Raut, demanding that they get their compensation of Rs 1 lakh as promised by the Gandhi scion in a bid to woo women voters.

After Lucknow now women of Delhi are also demanding their money which was promised by the INDI alliance during the election campaign.



They surrounded AAP MP Raghav Chadda's car…. Good… It should happen across the country… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/h1zrSVdLzb — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) June 7, 2024

The development comes after numerous women in Lucknow lined up outside a Congress office to request the ‘guarantee cards’ promised during the campaign.

Before the elections, Congress had distributed ‘guarantee cards’ to many households, pledging Rs 1 lakh annually to the female head of every impoverished family.

Footage revealed a substantial number of Muslim women standing in line outside a Congress office in Lucknow, braving the scorching heat.

Some women demanded ‘guarantee cards,’ while others who had already received them submitted forms to get the promised money deposited into their accounts. Some claimed they received receipts from the Congress office after providing their details.

The Congress launched the ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ program to reach nearly 80 million households with 25 guarantees. Among these was the Mahalakshmi scheme, which promised Rs 8,500 per month directly to the accounts of female heads of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.