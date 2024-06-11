Women protest against AAP, Kejriwal outside Atishi Marlena’s house, demand Rs 1000 per month promised by party ahead of LS 2024 elections

On Tuesday (11th June), several women in Delhi held protests outside the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena to get Rs 1000 per month which was promised by Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The women held placards and raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP alleging that the AAP had cheated them by making fake promises.

The video of the protests went viral over the internet in which the protesters could be seen criticizing Kejriwal and his party for making fake promises. “Arvind Kejriwal had promised before the election that every sister would be given one thousand rupees, which has not been fulfilled. This protest is being held on this issue by the Women’s Forum,” a woman protesting outside Atishi Marlena’s residence was quoted as saying.

While talking to the media, the other woman protester said that AAP had promised the women that Rs 1000 would be given to every woman above 18 each month. “He promised us and expected us to vote for him. But now we want our money. Where is our money? People are getting free liquor bottles and here we are struggling to get the money promised. This is injustice. We want justice,” the protester said.

Delhi: "A demonstration is being held by the Women's Forum. Arvind Kejriwal had promised before the election that every sister would be given one thousand rupees, which has not been fulfilled. This protest is being held on this issue," says a woman protesting outside Atishi… pic.twitter.com/QBbl12SaQU — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2024

Another enraged woman said, “The AAP activists had forced us to sign the forms saying that we would get Rs 1000 per month if we vote for AAP in the 2024 elections. We honestly voted for AAP. Now we want our money. Kejriwal is a cheater. He is not trustworthy”

Presenting the Delhi Budget in March 2024 under the theme of establishing ‘Ram Rajya’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi Marlena announced that every woman above the age of 18 years would receive Rs 1,000 per month under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’.

The state announced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. “A budget of Rs 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs 2000 crore for ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of Rs 1000 per month,” Atishi was quoted as saying.

However, the condition for women to avail of this benefit was that she should be a Delhi voter, should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme, and should not be an income-tax payer. Notably, there are around 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital.

Even during the campaign event on 10th March, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised to provide women over 18 years with Rs 1,000 per month. “Empowerment cannot happen with an empty pocket”, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.