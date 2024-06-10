On Monday (10th June), a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader identified as Gourinath Chowdary was brutally murdered allegedly by Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident is said to have occurred in Bommirreddipalle village, where Gourinath Chowdary was assaulted first and then brutally killed. As per the ANI sources, forces have been dispatched to preserve law and order in the area.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Gourinath Chowdary was brutally murdered allegedly by YSRCP workers in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district. The incident occurred in Bommirreddipalle village, where Gourinath Chowdary was attacked, resulting in his death. Forces have been… pic.twitter.com/oGHQbfUt30 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

Kurnool SP paid a visit to the village where the murder happened and assured the locals of the necessary security measures. The police have also established a checkpoint in the area to avoid further unfortunate acts.

As per the initial information, the murder is viewed as a politically motivated crime considering the victim who was a senior TDP leader in the area. The dispute arose over political reasons, and YSRCP activists are said to have brutally murdered the TDP leader.

A case has been filed against the accused YSRCP activists and search operations are ongoing to locate the accused persons. “The Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector have been assigned to VR (Vacancy Reserve). Investigations are underway,” Pathikonda DSP Srinivas was quoted as saying.

Earlier it was reported that a YSRCP leader, Jaggavarapu Venugopalareddy committed suicide after he lost around Rs 30 crore he bet on YSRCP’s anticipated victory in the Nuziveedu Mandal constituency.

The YSRCP lost the Nuziveedu Mandal constituency seat to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The results of the constituency were counted on 4th June. While it is said that Venugopalareddy suffered a loss of Rs 30 crores, some media reports cited the amount to be Rs 10 crores.

The episode is believed to be a part of a larger trend of financial difficulties among YSRCP followers. Many people embarked on enormous debt and wagered on the election outcome, believing that their leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy, would win. However, following the party’s surprise defeat, these supporters are now facing significant financial losses.