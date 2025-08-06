Wednesday, August 6, 2025

20 killed, 30 injured after aid truck overturns in Gaza strip

In a tragic incident in the Gaza strip, as many as 20 people were killed and dozens others got injured after an aid truck overturned. The incident took place in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the Gaza strip. It remains unclear whether the incident was an accident or whether people seeking aid caused the truck to overturn.

As per reports, a crowd had surrounded the truck when it entered the area, forcing it to divert to an unsafe route where it overturned.

Notably, crowds looting aid trucks is a common occurrence in Gaza. United Nations’ figures show 9 in 10 aid trucks looted are before reaching their intended Gaza destinations.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com