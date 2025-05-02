32 years after trial court let off rapist of a 10-yr-old girl, Supreme Court slams the ‘foolish judge’, sentences the culprit to 10 yrs of imprisonment

The Supreme Court has changed the verdict of a rape case in Ahmedabad after 32 years and finally sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment. The accused is 54 years old now, having committed the crime at the age of 21. He has been sentenced to 10 years in jail and has been levied a fine of Rs 10,000. The Supreme Court has also reprimanded the judges of the Gujarat trial court who delivered the original verdict.

The Supreme Court said, “Which foolish judge acquitted the accused by not accepting the report of the Forensic Science Lab. The statements of the victim and the doctors were also not taken into consideration.”

According to reports, a 21-year-old man in Ahmedabad took a 10-year-old girl to a field and raped her. The rape was confirmed in the medical examination. However, on the basis of 48 hours delay in the FIR, the Additional Judge of Ahmedabad Rural acquitted the accused in 1994.

After this, the petition filed by the state government in the High Court also remained pending for decades. After this, the High Court on 14 November 2024, cancelled the decision of the trial court and announced the punishment of the culprit. Finally, the matter reached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court accepted the decision of the High Court and upheld the sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the culprit. The culprit has been asked to surrender within a week.