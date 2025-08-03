4 Indian Octogenarians go missing in US on their way to a temple, last seen at a fast food joint

Four Indian Octogenarians have gone missing in the US while on their way to a temple. The senior citizens, from New York, went missing while en route to a temple in West Virginia. They were reportedly last seen at a Burger King in Pennsylvania on July 29.

The missing people are identified as Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84). They were travelling from Buffalo, New York, to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia. They were in a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with a New York license plate EKW2611.

They were last seen at a Burger King in Pennsylvania where the CCTV captured two members of the group entering the restaurant, and their last known credit card transaction also traced back to the same location.

A Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader picked up their vehicle heading south on I-79 interstate highway at 2:45 pm on Tuesday.