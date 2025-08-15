In a sad and tragic incident, a 76-year-old man has stumbled to his death while he was going to meet the Meta AI Chatbot “Big sis Billie”. The bot has been created by Meta Platforms in collaboration with celebrity influencer Kendall Jenner. The victim has been identified as Thongbue Wongbandue, from New Jersey, USA.

The chatbot repeatedly assured Mr Wongbandue that she was real, as revealed by his chats that have been accessed. The bot even provided an address where she lived and said he could meet her.

Wongbandue decided to go and meet the chatbot at the New York address that was provided. However, he fell near a parking lot on the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick when he tried to rush in the dark with his suitcase to catch a train. The incident took place in March this year, but the chats with the AI bot have only now come to light.