On 15th September, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) announced that it has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) to build the prestigious ropeway between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. AEL, which is the flagship incubator of the Adani portfolio, will undertake the Rs 4,081 crore project through its Roads, Metro, Rail and Water (RMRW) division. The project was cleared by the Central Government in March this year.

The 12.9 km ropeway is set to transform the Kedarnath pilgrimage. Normally, it takes a gruelling 8–9 hours for a pilgrim to cover the distance between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. However, with the ropeway, the distance will be covered comfortably in 36 minutes. The ropeway is being designed to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction and will serve lakhs of pilgrims every year. Kedarnath alone attracts nearly 20 lakh visitors every year, which makes the project a critical infrastructure boost for the state of Uttarakhand.

The ropeway is going to be developed under the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana in Public-Private Partnership mode. Notably, AEL will be operating the ropeway for 29 years after construction. It will take around six years to complete the project and will create local jobs as it will give a significant push to religious tourism in the region.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called it “a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure” and said, “By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people.”