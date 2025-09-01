On 31st August, an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.0 rocked southeastern Afghanistan, killing over 250 people and injuring 500 more. According to reports, the deaths occurred in Kunar province’s Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara districts. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake occurred 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) below the surface.

The United States Geological Survey informed that the earthquake’s epicentre was 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) deep and 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Basawul, Afghanistan. The catastrophe hit at 11:47 p.m. local time.

It rocked buildings for a few moments from Kabul to Islamabad which is around 370 kilometres far. According to the USGS, two aftershocks of 4.5 and 5.2 magnitudes occurred in the same area around 20 minutes after the earthquake. The USGS PAGER system, which forecasts economic and human damage following earthquakes, issued an orange signal.

The intensity of the earthquake was strong in #Kunar #Afghanistan. They will need urgent help. pic.twitter.com/JJM6s3ZGbK — Khalyla Harito (@KhalylaHarito) August 31, 2025

On 7th October 2023, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 and powerful aftershocks occurred in Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of 4,000 people, according to the Taliban government’s estimate.