Sunday, August 17, 2025

After 78 years, PMO to move from South Block to Central Vista

After 78 years, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is set to move from its current location in the South Block. THE PMO is set to shift to Executive Enclave in Central Vista, which is a few hundred meters away from its current location.

The new PMO will be slightly closed to the Prime Minister’s residence located on the Lok Kalyan Marg. Besides the PMO, the Executive Enclave in Central Vista has the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat and a conferencing facility.

Central Vista has been constructed because the current office spaces in Delhi, constructed during British Raj era had space constraints. They also lacked modern facilities needed in the current world.

