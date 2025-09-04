‘Allah doesn’t give kids, humans produce them’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on people having many children

On Wednesday (3rd September), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the issue of population control and welfare eligibility.

He remarked, “There are already 3 children at home. But then all of a sudden, a 4th child comes into being. When I ask, ‘How did it happen?’, then, they say ‘Allah gave the kid.'”

“Allah doesn’t give kids. They are produced through the union of husband and wife. Allah doesnt send children from above,” the Assam CM stated.

“This is why those who put the onus of producing many kids on Allah will not be a beneficiary of welfare schemes,” Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised.