Along with  Rs 4 Crore, Vinesh Phogat now asks for a plot from Haryana Government

In the 2024 Olympics, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 Kg event after being found overweight ahead of the final. After her disqualification, Haryana Government promised her all the benefits given to a Silver medalist at the Olympics.

On March 25, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the Cabinet had decided to allow Phogat — now a Congress MLA — to opt for one of the three benefits offered to a silver medallist, treating her as a special case following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. The department subsequently wrote to her, offering the choice of either the cash award, an HSVP (Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran) plot, or an Outstanding Sports Person (OSP) Group A job.

Vinesh opted for the Rs 4 Crore cash prize out of the 3. However, as per a Tribune report, now the wrestler has demanded a plot as well from the government.

The wrestler’s demand has now left the authorities unsure about how to proceed further. “She was supposed to choose one, given her unique situation, but she has asked for both,” a Sports Department official said.