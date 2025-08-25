On 25th August, in an interview with news agency ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be passed despite Opposition protests. The bill proposes automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are jailed for 30 consecutive days on charges carrying a punishment of five years or more.

. #WATCH | On being asked if the 130th Amendment Bill will be passed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I am sure it will be passed. There will be many people in the Congress party and in the opposition who will support morality and maintain the moral ground…" pic.twitter.com/FZdTYZ7YOz — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

The Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny. When it was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Bill triggered fierce debate. The Opposition claimed political motives behind the move. HM Shah, however, defended it as a step to uphold constitutional morality. He insisted it would apply equally to all parties, including the BJP. HM Shah reminded that unlike Indira Gandhi’s 39th amendment that shielded leaders, Prime Minister Modi has included even his own post under the new law.

HM Shah dismissed fears of misuse and pointed out that courts will act as safeguards. “No one can run the government from jail. Public trust must be maintained,” he added.