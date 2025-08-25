On 25th August, in an interview with news agency ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed the Opposition’s targeting the deployment of CISF inside Parliament as nothing but political frustration. He clarified that any force within the House is strictly under the authority of the Speaker, and marshals enter the chamber only when directed by the Speaker. Whether from Delhi Police earlier or CISF now, they are treated as marshals, not paramilitary personnel.

#WATCH | On deployment of CISF inside the parliament, Union HM Amit Shah says, "Any force inside the House is under the Speaker… The marshals enter the House only when the Speaker orders them. This change happened after a big incident when some Leftist people had sprayed inside… pic.twitter.com/nXaNzKh3Yl — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

HM Shah recalled that this system was introduced after Left “activists” sprayed colour inside Parliament in December last year. After that incident, a specially trained CISF unit was formed to safeguard both members and proceedings while remaining unarmed.

He rejected the Opposition’s claim that protests are being curbed and said that they are merely seeking excuses and attempting to mislead the public. HM Shah asserted that their repeated electoral defeats have left them frustrated and they lack common sense.