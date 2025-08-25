Amit Shah rubbishes conspiracy theories surrounding the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice-President of India

On Monday (25th August), Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Vice-President of India.

During an interview with ANI, he stated, “Dhankhar Sahab’s resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure.”

Amit Shah rubbished claims by the Opposition parties that the former Vice President was put under ‘house arrest’.

“We shouldn’t make a fuss out of all this. Dhankhar held a constitutional post and discharged his duties as per the constitution. He resigned due to personal health reasons. One should not deliberate much on the issue,” the Union Home Minister pointed out.



Jagdeep Dhankar resigned on 21st July this year to prioritise his health and abide by medical advice of doctors.

(With inputs from ANI)