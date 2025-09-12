Friday, September 12, 2025

Assam: Congress ‘student’ leader Firoz Ahmed attempts to rape Hindu woman at college premises, arrested

On Thursday (11th September), a leader of NSUI (student wing of the Congress party) named Firoz Ahmed was arrested for attempting to rape a female Hindu student at the Goalpara College in Assam.

According to reports, Ahmed was nabbed from the college premises by the police. He was the sports secretary of the Chhatra Ekta Sabha, which is backed by NSUI.

Ahmed reportedly took the victim to a room and attempted to rape her. When other students learnt about the woman’s ordeal, they held demonstrations and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

They also raised slogans such as ‘we want justice’ and ‘expel Firoz Ahmed.’ The accused in currently in custody of the Gopalpara police.

