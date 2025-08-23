Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus witnesses drastic rise in sexual violence against Hindu women and young girls

On Friday (22nd August), Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) informed that the country under the reign of Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is witnessing drastic rise of cases of sexual violence, particularly against women belonging to Hindu and other religious minority communities.

As per HRCBM, over 342 cases were official registered in less than 3 months during the first quarter of the year. A whopping 87% of the victims were minor.

The data was provided by Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (AsK).

HRCBM has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh over unprecedented sexual violence against women and girls.

“For minority women and girls, the silence is even deeper: Allegations of religious bias in law enforcement and lower courts deter families from pursuing justice, leaving crimes unrecorded and unpunished,” it said in a statement.

HRCBM underlined that the reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg and the actual number runs in thousands.