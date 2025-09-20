Bengaluru: Mubarak and Shahrukh thrash delivery agent brutally over late order, attempt to steal food of other customers

On Friday (19th September), two men identified as Mubarak Ahmed and Shahrukh were arrested after they brutally thrashed a delivery agent in Bengaluru city of Karnataka.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday night (14th September), has now gone viral on social media. The victim was identified as a 25-year-old Chand Pasha.

The duo attacked Pasha after he arrived 1 hour late with their food order due to heavy rain. Accused Mubarak Ahmed and Shahrukh are mechanics by occupation.

Assaulted over a late delivery!



In Byatarayanapura, two men — Mubarak & Shahrukh — thrashed a food delivery agent even after he explained rains caused the delay. Both are now arrested by #Bengaluru police.@timesofindia pic.twitter.com/uyhLRmczeM — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) September 19, 2025

“I was being humiliated for no reason, and one of them (Shahrukh) used filthy words. They snatched the food packet and refused to pay for the order, which was around Rs 350,” the victim narrated.

Reportedly, Shahrukh also wanted to steal other orders kept in Pasha’s parcel bag. When the victim refused, he was brutally thrashed by Mubarak Ahmed.

According to the police, Pasha was attacked with garbage bins and other materials that were present on the road. The cops have now arrested the accused based on the viral video on social media.

