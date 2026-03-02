Bengaluru: Live-in partner killed after drinking party, actor among 3 arrested

A chilling murder case rooted in a suspected love triangle has come to light in Bengaluru, where a man was allegedly killed in a premeditated plot after his partner decided to marry another man. The crime, which took place in the city’s Manjunathanagar area, remained hidden for nearly two weeks before it was discovered.

The victim has been identified as Mohan Rao, who was reportedly living in a live-in relationship with a woman named Urmila, also known as Bindu, a small-time television and film actor. Police have arrested Bindu along with two others, Vinay and his associate Dhanush, for allegedly conspiring to murder Rao.

Relationship dispute led to a murder plot

According to investigators, tensions began when Bindu decided to marry Vinay despite her ongoing relationship with Mohan Rao. Police believe the couple devised a plan to eliminate Rao so they could proceed with their marriage without complications.

Bindu had been living with Rao in a rented house in Manjunathanagar. To execute their plan, the accused allegedly organised a gathering at the house on February 18, inviting Vinay and his friend Dhanush.

Murder after a drinking session

Police said alcohol was consumed during the gathering. At some point during the night, Mohan Rao was allegedly attacked inside the house.

Investigators suspect Vinay and Dhanush were assaulted while Bindu was part of the conspiracy. Rao was reportedly stabbed multiple times. As he struggled and screamed, the attackers allegedly wrapped tape around his mouth and nose and restrained him by tying his hands and legs.

Police believe Rao eventually died from a combination of severe injuries and suffocation.

After the murder, the accused allegedly fled the scene, leaving the body inside the house.

Crime was discovered nearly two weeks later

The murder remained undiscovered for nearly 12 days. The case came to light only after neighbours noticed a strong foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police.

When officers arrived and entered the premises, they discovered Rao’s decomposed body, prompting an immediate investigation.

Actor with minor film roles

Bindu has reportedly appeared in small roles in Kannada films such as “Bhajarangi,” “Police Quarters,” and “Kalabhairava.” While she had minor appearances in the industry, investigators say her involvement in the alleged conspiracy has shocked many in her circle.

Arrests and ongoing investigation

Police have arrested all three accused and are currently interrogating them to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine each person’s exact role in the murder.

Officials say further details may emerge as the investigation continues, including whether the crime was fully premeditated and how the accused attempted to conceal it for nearly two weeks.