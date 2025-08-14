Bengaluru: Two girls on morning walk mauled by stray dogs in Jnanabharathi campus

Two college students in Jananabharathi Campus in Bengaluru were attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday, August 12, and have been hospitalised.

The two students were identified as Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics.

Thankfully both the students are out of danger and have been shifted to the general ward.

The attack by the dogs took place on Tuesday morning inside the Jnanabharathi campus while the two girls were out for a morning walk.

As per reports, a pack of five to six stray dogs first attacked Soujanya inside the college campus, after this, the dogs attacked Nikshitha.