Bihar: 2 minors at a madarsa slit the throat of a 12-year-old fellow student to ensure their religious school closes after that and they could return home

In Bihar’s Kishanganj district, a 12-year-old was found murdered behind the madarsa where he was studying. The murder was uncovered last week. Now, two other minors studying in the madarsa have confessed to the crime.

The two accused minors confessed to the crime and said that they committed the murder in the hope that the madarsa shuts down following the murder and they could return to their homes.

The accused had tried to carry out such an act earlier as well but were unsuccessful, as per media reports.

The victim Zahiruddin, a resident of Kishanganj, had been studying at the madrasa for the past three years. His throat was slit by the other 2 boys in an attempt to get the madarsa to close