Bihar: 25 dead in lightning strikes, hailstorms

After several days of rising temperature, Thursday night saw the weather changing with rains and hailstorms in several places across North India. However, this change of weather turned into a tragedy for several families in Bihar with as many as 25 people dying across the state in lighting strikes.

18 people died in Nalanda, two in Siwan, and one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad districts. The Chief Minister Office shared the details.

Earlier, 13 people had died on Wednesday in the state in lightening strikes.

More rainfall is predicted in the state in the next 2 days.