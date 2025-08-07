On 4th August, a wave of panic swept through Pusa in the evening as a rogue dog attacked 24 people within just three hours. The incident took place in and around Pusa Saidpur. Several young children were among the injured.

The victims were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital in Pusa, where they received timely treatment. Following the attack, the locals were fearful and enraged. They expressed outrage over the growing menace of stray dogs in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the enraged villagers eventually cornered and killed the rogue dog late at night, which brought some relief to the residents.

