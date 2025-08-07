BJP President JP Nadda calls out Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for fostering culture of lawlessness and political violence after attack on Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

On Tuesday, August 5, the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was attacked in Cooch Behar in the state. Adhikari was leading a protest rally against the attacks on BJP leaders under the TMC-led state government.

Now, BJP President JP Nadda has come out strongly against the attack and highlighted how law and order has completely broken down in the state under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

I strongly condemn the attack on West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Shri Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy in Cooch Behar by TMC goons. What’s even more alarming is that this brazen assault took place in the presence of state police, a telling reflection of the complete breakdown of… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 7, 2025

“I strongly condemn the attack on West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Shri Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy in Cooch Behar by TMC goons. What’s even more alarming is that this brazen assault took place in the presence of state police, a telling reflection of the complete breakdown of law and order under Mamata Banerjee’s government”, Mr Nadda wrote.

He also asked that CM Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for fostering this culture of lawlessness and political violence.