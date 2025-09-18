‘Brain-eating’ amoeba kills 19 people in Kerala, total cases in the State rise to 71

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a parasitic infection of the brain, has killed 19 people in Kerala this year. Besides, a total of 71 cases of the rare infection have been confirmed since the start of 2025.

The victims include patients as old as 52 years and infants as young as 3 months old. Although globally reported cases are less than 500, Kerala has witnessed over 71 cases this year alone (and 120 in total).

The LDF government is under fire from the Opposition UDF over the poor state of the health system in Kerala. According to reports, amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused when contaminated freshwater enters the nose.

This helps the amoeba reach the brain through the sinus and cause tissue destruction.

Principal of Kozhikode Govt Medical College Hospital KG Sajeeth Kumar had informed, “We are providing the best possible treatment, including the imported drug miltefosine.”

In the meantime, the Kerala government has launched ‘Jalamanu Jeevan’ (water is life) campaign to carry out chlorination of wells, tanks and swimming pools across the State.