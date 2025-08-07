‘Burnt cash at home’ fame Justice Yashwant Varma’s plea against in-house committee report not worth entertaining: Supreme Court of India

In July this year, Supreme Court of India had received a writ petition from Justice Yashwant Varma, contesting the report of the in-house probe committee that implicated him in the burnt-cash-at-home scandal.

However, now, the apex court has dismissed the plea saying it is not worth entertaining.

The court also reproached Justice Varma for his not “confidence-inspiring” conduct. This now clears the way for the impeachment of the judge for the scandal.

Justice Varma will become the first High Court judge in independent India to be removed from office if the impeachment motion in Parliament goes through. He will be investigated by Parliament under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution.

On Thursday, August 7, the Supreme Court noted that he recommendation delivered by then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has legal sanction and is constitutionally valid, as was the three-judge committee. Therefore, Justice Varma’s plea has no merit.