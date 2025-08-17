On 16th August, Bilaspur Police in Chhattisgarh arrested two men, Sanjay Khes and Shahul Masih, for slaughtering and cooking cow meat in Ward No 5 of the Takhatpur area. Members of Hindu organisations raided the house following a tip-off and thrashed the accused before handing them over to the police. Notably, the incident occurred on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

According to the police, they seized large quantities of cow meat from Khes’s residence. Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Agrawal confirmed both were taken into custody and cases have been registered under relevant sections.

Following the arrest, Hindu groups and local residents gathered at the police station and demanded strict action. Reportedly, anger further mounted as Khes had been jailed earlier in Sangam Nagar for selling cow meat. Police said further legal proceedings are underway in the matter.