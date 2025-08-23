Chhattisgarh: Naxalites brutally murder a youth in Kanker for hoisting the tricolor on 15th August

In Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, a youth hoisted the tricolor on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day. The very next day, on Saturday (August 16, 2025), the left-wing Naxalite terrorists brutally murdered that youth.

According to the available information, the incident is from Binagunda village of Maad area of ​​the Kanker district. Last year, 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter here. This year on August 15, after many years, the people of the village hoisted the tricolor. Manish Nareti, a youth from the village, also joined in and raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai while waving the tricolor.

The very next day, the Naxalites, angry at the hoisting of the tricolor and pro-India slogans, held a ‘Jan Adalat’ in the village and brutally murdered Manish Nareti, who had hoisted the tricolor. The Naxalites had accused Nareti of being a police informer. After this, the Naxalites also tried to create fear in the entire village by putting up banners proudly claiming they murdered the youth.

Inspector General of Police of Bastar region Sundarraj P said, “More information is being collected and appropriate action will be taken after checking the facts and details.”