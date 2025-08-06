On 2nd August, a 38-year-old man from Bilaspur died of rabies at Raipur’s Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital in Mekahara in Chhattisgarh, eight months after being bitten by a stray puppy. He was showing advanced symptoms of rabies. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Dhruv from Takhatpur. Reportedly, he did not take any anti-rabies vaccine at the time of the bite.

Hospital staff confirmed that he was admitted with signs of hydrophobia and aggression. However, the case stirred controversy over rumours of Santosh committing suicide by jumping off the hospital roof. There were injury marks on his chin and elbow, which prompted the suicide speculations.

However, the superintendent of the hospital, Dr Santosh Sonkar, denied any such incident. He stated that Santosh had fled from the isolation ward in a distressed state and was found near the COVID ward. The injuries found on his body were likely sustained during the episode. His family members have also refuted the claims of suicide.

Santosh’s friend told the media that he was bitten by a stray dog while returning from work. However, he ignored it and did not take the vaccine. His behaviour changed dramatically just days before his death, on 31st July.