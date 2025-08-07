On 5th August, two deer were killed by a pack of stray dogs near the timber depot of Nagri forest range in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place when the pack of dogs attacked a herd of deer on Tuesday morning at around 9:30 AM.

The group of deer was passing through the area when the incident happened. According to forest officials, the dogs pounced on the herd, leaving two deer severely injured. One of them died on the spot and the other one succumbed to injuries despite being rushed to the range office for treatment.

The carcass of the dead deer has been left in the forest as feed for other wild animals. The growing threat of stray dog attacks on wildlife has raised serious concerns among conservationists and forest personnel. Such incidents are becoming alarmingly frequent in protected and buffer zones across the country.

OpIndia is doing a series of Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.