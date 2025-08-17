Congress issues notice to MLA who said DK Shivakumar will be next Karnataka CM

Congress is faced with a headache in the state of Karnataka as the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar want him to replace the CM Siddaramaiah. So far, the party is delicately trying to balance the two sets of supporters but now things are getting a bit difficult.

Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga had issued a statement that DK Shivakumar will become the next Karnataka CM after December, leading to a fresh problem for Congress. The local unit of the party has now issued a notice to Shivaganga for his comment.

The notice issued by Nivedith Alwa, who is the coordinator of the Disciplinary Committee, said Shivaganga has made statements to the media regarding the change of the chief minister, which have caused confusion and embarrassment within the party.