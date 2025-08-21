Congress leader Rahul resigns after being accused of sexual harassment

On Thursday (21st August), Kerala Youth Congress President and Congress MLA Rahul Mankootathil tendered his resignation after being accused of sexual harassment.

According to reports, Rahul was asked to step down from all party positions by the Congress leadership. He was an MLA from the Palakkad Vidhan Sabha constituency in Kerala.

The Youth Congress President was accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to former journalist and actor Rini Ann George and inviting her to his hotel room in 2022.

She questioned, “I want to ask which woman these politicians will protect, who were unable to protect the women in their family”.

The victim added, “I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all.”

The Kerala unit of BJP previously staged a protest march to the office of Rahul Mankootathil, demanding his resignation.

“She has not mentioned my name. I did not do anything unlawful or unconstitutional,” the Congress leader defended himself amid the sexual harassment row.