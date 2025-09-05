Friday, September 5, 2025

Congress mocks people of Bihar before election, claims name of State and bidis start with the letter ‘B’

Ahead of the upcoming elections in the State of Bihar, the Kerala unit of the Congress party have mocked the people of the State.

In a disturbing tweet on Thursday (4th September), the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the party claimed, “Bidis and Bihar start with B.”

It further added, “Cannot be considered a sin anymore.” The Congress party wanted to take potshots at the BJP for reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on bidis from 28% to 18%.

While doing so, the grand-old-party ended up ridiculing the people of Bihar as ‘bidi smokers’.

