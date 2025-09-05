Ahead of the upcoming elections in the State of Bihar, the Kerala unit of the Congress party have mocked the people of the State.

In a disturbing tweet on Thursday (4th September), the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the party claimed, “Bidis and Bihar start with B.”

It further added, “Cannot be considered a sin anymore.” The Congress party wanted to take potshots at the BJP for reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on bidis from 28% to 18%.

Bidis and Bihar starts with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore. pic.twitter.com/NRPsZt5DCg — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) September 4, 2025

While doing so, the grand-old-party ended up ridiculing the people of Bihar as ‘bidi smokers’.