Conspiracy to trap local BJP leader in a fake gangrape case in Bhadohi uncovered by UP Police, 3, including a woman, arrested for false accusations

In Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, a conspiracy to implicate Bharatiya Janata Party leader Virendra Shukla in a fake gangrape case has been uncovered. The police have arrested three people involved in the conspiracy. Among them is the woman who had filed the fake rape case against the BJP leader.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Mangalik called the case a well-planned conspiracy in a press conference on Sunday (August 24, 2025). According to the police, this conspiracy was hatched to implicate BJP leader Virendra Shukla’s brother Ashok Shukla and nephew Kailashpati Shukla.

The conspirators got a woman named Suman Pandey, a resident of Ayodhya, to file a false rape complaint. But in the police investigation, the rape charges against the BJP leader were proved to be false. Further, during police interrogation, motive behind trapping the BJP leader also came to light.

The police said that the motive of the accused was to extort money by filing a false case against the BJP leader, which has also been linked to a honeytrap attempt. Apart from this, a conspiracy was also hatched to put pressure on the BJP leader’s brother Ashok Shukla to settle the property related cases registered against him.