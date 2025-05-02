Cooperate with India and hunt down terrorists that operate in your territory: US Vice President JD Vance

United States Vice President JD Vance was on an official trip to India when Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred 26 tourists (mostly Hindus) in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22. Now, the US VP has said that he hopes that it does not lead to a “broader regional conflict”.

JD Vance also asked Pakistan to cooperate with India and hunt down terrorists who ‘sometime’ operate from their territory.

During a Fox News interview, when asked if he is worried about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Vance said, “Sure, I am worried about any time you see a hotspot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers. We have obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan.”

JD Vance added, “Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with.”