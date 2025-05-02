Delhi: 100 flights delayed, 4 dead after strong winds and rain batter the national capital

The national capital Delhi witnessed gusty winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms on the intervening night of May 1 and 2. Due to the heavy rains, over 40 flights were diverted from Indira Gandhi International Airport and nearly 100 were delayed as the bad weather wreaked havoc across Delhi.

“Following the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department this morning, we would like to confirm that the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates”, Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Tragically, 4 people also lost their lives due to the sudden change of weather. In Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan, strong winds caused a neem tree to fall on a tube well room. The collapse of the structure led to the deaths of a 26-year-old woman, Jyoti, and her three children. Despite rescue efforts by the police and fire brigade, all four were declared dead at Rao Tularam Hospital. Jyoti’s husband also suffered injuries in the incident.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi on May 2 morning, warning of severe thunderstorms and winds reaching 70-80 kmph. However, this has since been downgraded to an orange alert.