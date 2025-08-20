Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during a public hearing in her camp office, attacker arrested

On Wednesday, August 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at the camp office. The attacker has been arrested and is being questioned. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear. The identity of the attacker has also not been made public.

A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details: Delhi BJP — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has strongly condemned this incident that took place during the weekly public hearing. Dainik Bhaskar has quoted Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor as saying, “The attacker is 35 years old. He gave some documents to the CM during the public hearing. After this, he tried to attack the Chief Minister.”

Kapoor said that he suspects that the attacker is associated with some political party.