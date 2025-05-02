Delhi court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case

On Friday, May 2, a Delhi Court issued notices to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, and others in a money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper. Special Judge Vishal Gogne also issued notices to Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, M/s Young India, and M/s Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd in the matter. The next hearing in the matter will be on May 8.

The National Herald case is related to a Rs 90 crore loan advanced by the Congress party to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), owner of the National Herald, to Young Indian for a consideration of only Rs 50 lakh. Apart from that, there is an allegation of misappropriation of assets worth Rs 2,000 Crores.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet against Congress top brass involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald scam case. Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have served as the presidents of the Congress party.

AJL has properties in all major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and more.

The prosecution complaint in the case was filed by ED on April 15 this year.