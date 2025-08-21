On 20th August, the Delhi High Court quashed two cross FIRs lodged between neighbours over a scuffle that broke out during a routine dog walk. The matter stemmed from a disagreement over the handling of their pets. It escalated into allegations of assault, intimidation and misbehaviour. Both parties filed complaints against each other. The incident happened in 2024 with FIRs filed at KN Katju Police Station in Rohini.

In the judgment, Justice Arun Monga noted that the dispute was essentially private in nature and continuing criminal proceedings would not serve any purpose. The court accepted the settlement between the parties and observed, “All of it, remarkably, in the name of their beloved pets. Truly, a case that redefines ‘for the love of dogs!!’.”

The High Court invoked its inherent powers to prevent further hostility and promote goodwill while directing both sides to pay Rs 10,000 each within a week to the “Unity for Stray Animal Foundation,” a dog shelter in Delhi.