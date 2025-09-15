Delhi: Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh dies after speeding BMW car rams into his bike, police arrest accused

On Sunday (14th September), a senior official at the Union Ministry of Finance was killed when a speeding BMW car crashed into his bike in Delhi.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Navjot Singh. The government officer was returning home from RK Puram with his wife when a BMW car driven by one Gaganpreet Kaur rammed into his vehicle from the rear end.

Thereafter, the victim was taken to a hospital, which was located 19 km away from the accident site, on the instructions of the accused. Navjot Singh’s wife had pleaded that the victim be admitted to a nearby hospital.

VIDEO | One person died and three were injured after a BMW hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station. Son of the deceased, Navjot Singh, said:



Unfortunately, the senior government official succumbed to his injuries. On Monday (15th September), the Delhi police arrested accused Gaganpreet Kaur on charges of culpable homicide, destruction of evidence, and rash driving.

The accused is 38 years old and runs a business of luxury products in Gurugram. Reportedly, Kaur wanted the victim to be admitted to the distant hospital in GTB Nagar as it is co-owned by her father.

The police are investigating whether the accused wanted to tamper with the evidence, including medical reports, by admitting the victim to the particular hospital.