Delhi: Thar driver kills a pedestrian by running him over, injures another, says he had dozed off

In Delhi’s high profile area Chanakyapuri, a Mahindra Thar driver killed a pedestrian and left another battling death after his speeding Thar hit them in the high-security enclave. The accident took place on the morning of Sunday, August 10.

As per reports, the dead body stayed there for hours before it was removed from there. Empty liquor bottles were recovered from the vehicle after the accident.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested after the accident and his Mahindra Thar vehicle was seized.

The speeding Thar rammed into them on 11 Murti Road in Chanakyapuri area of Delhi. Notably, this is an area which houses several foreign embassies and is one of the most posh areas of the capital.

The driver has been identified as Ashish, who was coming from Dhaula Kuan and was going towards Shakarpur.