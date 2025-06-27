Donald Trump hints at a “Great” trade deal with India, says it will be a very big one

On Thursday, June 27, US President Donald Trump said that US will soon have a trade deal with India and said that it will be a great deal. At an event at the White House, Trump said that it will be a very big one.

Trump said, “Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, You really have anybody of any interest?, Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one.”

He added, “We’re not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That’s the easy way to do it, and my people don’t want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do.”

India and the US are currently negotiating a trade deal which is expected to be finalised within this year.