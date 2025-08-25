Dream11 won’t be sponsor of Indian Cricket team any longer, confirms BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Dream11 have officially parted ways and the gaming company’s sponsorship has come to an end. The development has transpired after Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed in the Indian Parliament.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, sharing the news, said, “BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future.”

The bill states that “no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game.”