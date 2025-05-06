Droupadi Murmu to become first Indian President to visit Sabarimala temple

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Kerala’s Sabarimala temple on May 19. She will become the first sitting President of India to offer prayers at the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine, confirmed her visit. The President will be on a 2-day visit to Kerala starting May 18.

PS Prasanth, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board said, “This is the first time a President has decided to visit the Sabarimala shrine. The SPG will decide whether she will trek or be driven up the hill. We will abide by their direction.”

The President will be arriving at Kottayam on May 18 for a private function. On May 19, she will reach the Nilakkal helipad area. From there, she will proceed to the holy shrine.





